SALISBURY, Md. -- The city's plastic bag ban goes into effect on July 1st. It means shoppers will need to start using paper or reusable bags.
Many shoppers we spoke with are in favor of the ban, and some local businesses are already ahead of the game.
"I think it's way overdue, people down here are very, not all, but some are very careless with their trash and they're driving down the road and stuff is flying out," said Margaret Swensen.
Swensen is already bringing reusable bags with her to shop for groceries. She said it's something people in Salisbury will need to grow accustomed to.
"I think the people need to get used to carrying their own bags, you know they're selling them for like four or five dollars," said Swensen. "I understand that there's people that really pinch the pennies and I get that, but at the same time we have to look at the environment as a whole."
Manna Asian Cuisine has already began switching over to paper bags. The stores owner, Sufang Lin, said they have plenty more on the way.
"We probably ordered a whole truck of the brown bags," said Lin.
People like Peggy Odaffer know the change is coming, but it does not mean they need to be happy about it.
"I don't like it because I reuse them myself, but what are you going to do, government is going to do what they're going to have to do," said Odaffer.
Odaffer said the bags are helpful after the groceries have been unloaded.
"Between the pets, I recycle it with your small trash cans in the bathroom, I mean they're definitely getting reused," said Odaffer.
While Odaffer re-uses hers at home, people like Marsha Bloodsworth fear many people's bags end up elsewhere.
"To see bags blowing down the street or across a field is just terrible," said Bloodsworth.
If you forget your reusable bags, brown bags can be bought at Salisbury businesses, but the city ordinance requires businesses to charge at least 10-cents per bag. Business keep the additional 10-cents, it will not go to the city.