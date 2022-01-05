ELLENDALE, Del.- Authorities say a 12-year-old girl was hurt Tuesday in a chicken house collapse likely caused by snow on the roof.
Delaware State Police said it happened at around 3 p.m. as two adults and four children were working in chicken houses on Maple Branch Road in Ellendale, where about 14.5 inches (36.8 cm) of snow fell earlier this week, according to the Delaware Environmental Observing System.
Police said a 17-year-old boy noticed the food and water lines sagging, and began warning everyone to get out when the roof collapsed. Everyone inside got out without injury except two girls, aged 11 and 12, police said.
The teen and one of the adults dug through the debris and found the 12-year-old girl pinned under the collapsed roof and removed her. She was taken by EMS to a hospital in stable condition, police said.
The 11-year-old girl was not trapped in the fallen debris, but was also taken to a nearby hospital, where police said she was discharged after she was medically cleared.
Troopers are still investigating, but said preliminary findings indicate the roof collapse resulted from snow on the roof.