SALISBURY, Md.- The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay is selling it's Sandy Pines campgrounds of Riverside Drive in Salisbury. Former girl scout Kassidy Peck says she is sad to learn young girls will miss out on a priceless experience.
"Honestly just sad. Like it's just sad," said Peck. "I started there like maybe when I was 10? And you know I always had a good time. I loved my time there I loved the cookies... just everything it was just such a good experience. I learned my out side stuff starting fires and stuff like that you know kids aren't doing that now it's all about video games and Ipads and technology and just it was good to get outside and be one with nature and just have fun with my friends there."
NAI Coastal is selling the property. Advisor Christian Phillips says The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay could no longer hold onto the property.
"The organization is facing many challenges including declining membership, staff and leadership shortages, rising costs and of course the lingering effects of the pandemic," said Phillips.
The 48 acre space is on sale for over $800,000.
"Tree houses, cabins, there's shower facilities full plumbing running water electricity it's really a nature lover's dream without having to be so far from the center of Salisbury," said Phillips.
