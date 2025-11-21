SALISBURY, MD– Wicomico County says a portion of Glen Avenue will close during the Governors Challenge Basketball Tournament Nov. 21-23 for pedestrian safety.
The County's Recreation, Parks and Tourism department announced the closure from St. Albans Drive and Civic Avenue starting at 8 a.m. on Nov. 21.
The road will reopen at 9 p.m. on Nov. 23, according to a press release.
Officials say the Wicomico County Youth and Civic Center's main parking lot entrance on Civic Avenue is closed due to ongoing renovations. Drivers should instead use entrances on North Park Drive and Memorial Plaza, the County says.
For more information, visit https://www.governorschallenge.org/ or contact