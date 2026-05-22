Gloomy Sky over Hotel
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- A dreary weather forecast heading into Memorial Day weekend is already taking a toll on hotel bookings in Ocean City. Some hospitality leaders are reporting cancellations as vacationers rethink beach plans.
 
At the Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City, General Manager Keith Whisenant said the anticipated rain and cloudy skies have had an immediate impact on reservations during one of the resort town’s more important tourism weekends of the year.
 
"It does put a damper on our business, because we've probably lost 20% of our bookings," Whisenant said.
 
Memorial Day weekend traditionally marks the unofficial start of the summer tourism season in Ocean City, bringing crowds looking for sunshine, beach time and family vacations. But with forecasts calling for gloomy conditions, hospitality leaders say many travelers are hesitating.
 
Susan Jones, Executive Director of the OCMD Hospitality Association, said weather-related cancellations are nothing new for the beach town.
 
"Memorial Day is weather-dependent. It always has been," said Jones. "So, what happens is, you know, people get excited, they make reservations, and then maybe a couple days before, they see the forecast, and they might cancel."
 
Still, local leaders say Ocean City is better positioned this year to weather the storm financially because of events designed to attract visitors regardless of beach conditions.
 
One of the biggest draws this weekend is the "Battle @ the Beach" basketball tournament, which is expected to bring athletes, families and spectators to the resort area.
 
"We need those types of things because people come regardless of the weather," Jones said.
 
The push toward indoor and weather-independent events has become increasingly important for Ocean City’s tourism economy, especially during major holiday weekends that can make or break early summer business for hotels, restaurants and attractions.
 
For hotels not directly benefiting from tournament traffic, however, much still depends on whether travelers decide to make last-minute trips despite the forecast.
 
Whisenant said he has seen beachgoers ignore poor weather predictions before.
 
"I had a rainy weekend a few weeks ago, and I sold 35 rooms the day of because people came anyway," Whisenant said. "I don't know what's going to happen. People might come anyway."
 
Even with uncertainty looming, tourism leaders remain hopeful that visitors will still head to Ocean City for the holiday weekend, rain or shine.

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Video Journalist

Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.

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