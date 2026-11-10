GREENSBORO, Md. - The Town of Greensboro has announced that the Choptank River Park and its boat ramp will close daily from dusk to dawn while crews work to capture beavers that left several trees along the river damaged.
The temporary closure takes effect immediately on Nov. 10, according to officials, and a wildlife control professional will set live traps in the area.
Town officials are asking visitors to keep pets out of the park throughout trapping operations and to avoid disturbing any traps. The town said the overnight closures are intended to protect visitors and pets and allow the beaver trapping to proceed without interruption.
The park and boat ramp will return to normal hours once trapping is complete but did not give a specific target date.