SOMERSET COUNTY, MD — One man's trash is a treasured treat for goats like those at North of Eden Farm.
On Christmas Eve morning, farm owner and self-proclaimed goat mama Vicki Vegis welcomed unpurchased Christmas trees from a neighboring farm.
"They were climbing all over them. You can see in some of them that they've already chewed down the bark," she said.
This is the second year Vegis' goats have had Christmas trees to enjoy. While the trees her goats were nibbling on today were orphaned, she said she would happily accept undecorated, used live trees.
“Anyone who has Christmas trees they can bring them,” Vegis said.
Vegis said sustainability is part of North of Eden's mission, and recycling Christmas trees as goat feed aligns perfectly.
Not only are festive firs a treat for the goats, but they also provide a nutritional boost from vitamins and minerals in the needles.
"They're a good greenery to have and goats naturally eat this type of a product," Vegis said. "So having Christmas trees was ideal."
Make sure to thoroughly check the tree for any lingering decorations before donating to North of Eden or another goat farm.