RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia is currently on a path toward adopting California’s new, stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles because of 2021 legislation that involved adopting the West Coast state’s emissions standards. That's according to attorneys and state officials who weighed in after California regulators adopted the new rules Thursday. Last year's legislation was a key priority of environmental advocates. House Republicans opposed it at the time. They now control the chamber and said Friday they would make a second push next year to unlink Virginia’s standards from California's. Environmental attorneys said updating Virginia's standards would be a win for consumers and clean air.
