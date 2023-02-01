RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Republican-led Virginia House panel has defeated legislation that would prohibit lawmakers from using campaign funds for personal expenses such as a vacation, mortgage or country club membership.
The panel voted down personal use ban bills from a Democratic and Republican delegate early Wednesday. Similar legislation is still alive in the Senate, but Wednesday’s vote signals it is likely to meet a similar fate should it cross to the House.
Virginia’s elected officials are currently outliers in the nation for their ability to spend money donated to their campaigns on virtually anything.