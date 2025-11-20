MARYLAND – Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday launched a statewide program that will provide free recommended vaccines to uninsured and underinsured adults in Maryland.
The program, run by the Maryland Department of Health, will offer no-cost vaccinations to residents 19 and older through local health departments. State officials say it is Maryland’s first large-scale adult vaccine access effort.
“Nobody should be denied basic health care because of an inability to pay,” Moore said in a statement. He said the state is “leading with science” as federal vaccine policies shift.
The initiative is funded with $2.8 million approved by the General Assembly. Counties will be able to offer vaccines for COVID-19, flu, measles, pneumonia, RSV and shingles. Health officials say the increased supply will help Maryland respond to outbreaks and reduce disparities in access.
“Providing access to vaccines for those without healthcare coverage will strengthen our collective efforts," Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani said.
The announcement comes as Maryland enters respiratory virus season. Last season the state recorded nearly 5,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, more than 8,000 flu hospitalizations and more than 2,600 RSV cases.
Vaccines are currently available through health departments in Baltimore, Garrett, Montgomery and Somerset counties. More locations are expected to be added in the coming weeks. Eligible residents can check with their local health departments or visit health.maryland.gov.
Maryland also provides free vaccines for children through the federal Vaccines for Children Program.