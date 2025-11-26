MARYLAND – Gov. Wes Moore on Tuesday announced that applications are now open for the Community Schools Rental Assistance Program, offering emergency housing support to families with students enrolled in Community Schools across eight Maryland jurisdictions - including Wicomico County.
The program provides financial help to families experiencing homelessness or housing instability, covering past-due rent, utility bills, late fees, eviction-related court costs, and upfront costs for new housing such as deposits and first month’s rent. Eligible households may receive up to 15 months of assistance.
“Few things are more important to a child’s growth and development than a safe, stable home,” Moore said. “This program will help vulnerable students and their families keep a roof over their heads.”
The initiative, created by legislation Moore signed in 2024, is administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development in partnership with the Maryland State Department of Education and the Governor’s Office for Children.
To qualify, families must have a student enrolled in a Community School in a participating jurisdiction and show both a rental obligation and housing instability -- including eviction risk, homelessness, or overdue utility payments.
Housing Secretary Jake Day said the program strengthens Maryland’s efforts to prevent homelessness. “These resources will help ensure families struggling to keep up with rent or utilities -- from those living in hotels to students couch-surfing -- all keep a roof over their heads,” Day said.
More than 1,300 applications have been submitted statewide, with more than 400 households already receiving assistance, according to the department. Outreach efforts are underway to connect more families with available aid.
The program supports the Moore administration’s goals of reducing childhood poverty and improving stability for students in high-need areas through the ENOUGH Initiative.
Application portals are open in Baltimore City and in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Washington and Wicomico counties.
More information is available on the Community Schools Rental Assistance Program webpage.