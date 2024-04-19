MARYLAND– Gov. Wes Moore ordered flags to be lowered to half staff April 20 to honor the life of Boonsboro Chief of Police Kevin Eugene Morgan.
Morgan died April 13 after suffering a medical emergency while on duty.
He served over 40 years as a law enforcement officer between the Brunswick Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Boonsboro Police Department, where he spent about 15 years, according to a press release.
"Chief Morgan defined what it means to be a Marylander. Our entire state is mourning this loss," Moore said. "Our hearts and our prayers are with all who loved him—from family and friends to his fellow officers in Boonsboro. Together, we will carry forward his torch of selfless service and Maryland pride."
The Governor’s Office says United States and Maryland flags at all state and federal buildings will be lowered from sunrise to sunset.