WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger and Democratic lawmakers announced a package of housing proposals Wednesday aimed at building more homes and keeping existing affordable rentals within reach.
The proposals, set for consideration during the 2027 General Assembly session, would encourage more housing near public transit and identify surplus state-owned land that could be used for development. Spanberger announced the plan at an apartment complex within walking distance of Woodbridge’s Virginia Railway Express station on Wednesday.
The package would also create a fund to help local governments and nonprofits buy rental properties before affordability restrictions expire. The governor’s office said the goal is to keep those units affordable and prevent steep rent increases.
Another proposal would eliminate Virginia’s requirement that manufactured homes have a permanent steel frame used for transport. The package also calls for a single point of access for state home repair programs, more help for families dealing with ownership and title issues on inherited property, and better access for renters to services such as utility assistance, food pantries, and job training. Lawmakers say they also want to identify best practices for local zoning.
The proposals would apply statewide. The governor’s announcement did not identify any specific projects or state-owned parcels in Accomack or Northampton counties.
The governor’s office said Virginia’s already-signed two-year budget provides more than $100 million to expand housing development and help residents find affordable housing.