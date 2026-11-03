MARYLAND - Democratic Gov. Wes Moore has won a second term as Maryland’s governor, the Associated Press has projected just minutes after poll closing.
Moore defeated Republican challenger Dan Cox in Tuesday’s election.
First elected in 2022, Moore became Maryland’s first Black governor when he took office in 2023. Before entering office, he served in the Army, founded the education company BridgeEdU, and led the Robin Hood Foundation, an organization focused on fighting poverty.
Moore’s campaign emphasized reducing child poverty, investing in public education, and making Maryland more affordable for working families.
Cox, an attorney and former state delegate, campaigned on reducing taxes and fees, lowering energy costs and increasing government accountability.