FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris, right, laughs with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, during a tour of electric school buses at Meridian High School in Falls Church, Va., May 20, 2022. Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states are receiving grants totaling nearly $1 billion to purchase nearly 2,500 "clean" school buses under a new federal program. The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate the transition to zero emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools and communities. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)