DELAWARE - State agencies across Delaware are preparing for the winter storm expected to begin Sunday. Delaware's Governor, John Carney, has activated the Delaware National Guard to support storm response operations.
In addition to Governor Carney's activation of the state National Guard, DEMA is also activating its Emergency Operations Center in Smyrna. The center in Smyrna is coordinating with state, county, and local partners to meet ongoing needs for the duration of the event.
At this time, there are no driving restrictions in the state. However, state officials, including DelDOT and DEMA could issue driving restrictions.
An example of this would be a Level 1 Driving Warning. A Level 1 Driving Warning is described as "cautioning motorists of adverse weather conditions and urges them to stay off the road if possible. If driving is necessary, motorists are asked to use caution and common sense". A Level 2 Restriction or a Level 3 Driving Ban would only be issued under a declared State of Emergency, according to Delaware officials.
State resources are provided below:
- DELDOT advisories
- DEOS-Snow gauges
- State Office closure notifications