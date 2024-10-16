DOVER, DE- Governor John Carney and Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse joined advocates and members of the General Assembly at Shadybrook Farms to celebrate the significance of the Delaware Agricultural Lands Preservation Program. During the event, they unveiled a new sign for participating farms to display, highlighting their commitment to preserving agricultural land.
Shadybrook Farms, where the Cartanza family has worked the land for over three generations, served as a fitting backdrop for the celebration and is one of the many family farms that form the backbone of the state's agricultural industry.
Taylor Cartanza, a generational farmer, expressed her desire to continue her great-grandfather's legacy through the Agricultural Lands Preservation Program.
“It’s ensuring that my brother and I will be able to farm for hopefully the rest of our lives and the rest of our kids’ lives."
More than 1,100 local farms are currently involved in the program, which has preserved over 155,000 acres of farmland since its inception in 1991.
Jimmy Croon from the Department of Agriculture explained the program’s structure and how it guarantees protection for future generations.
“It is a program where we leave land in private ownership, but we buy the development rights on those farms that are interested.”
Since taking office, the Carney administration has invested over $78 million into the farm preservation program, adding 403 more farms—the highest number in the program's history.
Carney emphasized that protecting the state’s leading industry is a key priority for his administration.
“It’s really a benefit to the whole community as we preserve these farms and make it possible for farm families to continue to farm the land here in Delaware, which is an incredible heritage in our state,” he stated.
Colleen Davis, Delaware's State Treasurer, highlighted that the farming industry contributes about $12.5 billion to the state, stressing that investing in the protection of these farms is essential for sustaining this thriving sector.
“That $12.5 billion kind of goes out into our communities locally and remains generally in Delaware. Agriculture is our number one industry as far as contributor to our economy, so it’s really important."
The new sign, which can be proudly displayed by family farms in the program, serves as a symbol of their commitment to preserving farmland for future generations.
Cartanza expressed her eagerness to place the sign at the entrance of her farm, viewing it as a meaningful way to demonstrate her dedication to preserving land that holds deep significance in her family's history.
“It’s a good way to advertise preserving your farmland. If farmers can get their land preserved, they can protect what we already have."
Today's event underscored the importance of preserving Delaware's agricultural heritage while supporting local farms, ensuring that future generations can continue the vital work of farming in the state.