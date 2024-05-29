Weed

DELAWARE -- Delaware Governor John Carney has signed into law a bill that expands Delawareans’ access to medical marijuana and updates the First State’s 13-year-old medical marijuana program.

HB 285, according to the Senate Majority Caucus, expands access to the medical marijuana program to seniors, gives more authority to healthcare providers to determine if medical marijuana would be beneficial to patients, and streamlines the process of issuing marijuana registry ID cards. 

Under the new law, doctors can recommend marijuana for any condition they see fit. Previously, only debilitating health conditions qualified.

Notably, patients 65 years old or older can now self-certify for medical cannabis without a doctor recommendation.

The State can also now issue medical marijuana cards with one, two, or three year expiration dates. Patients with terminal illness must be issued a card with an indefinite expiration date.

Patients who have a medical marijuana card from other states now have the same privileges in Delaware, but only if that patient would have qualified for a medical marijuana card in Delaware.

Gayle Marie says the new changes to the Delaware medical marijuana act are personal. She recently lost two family members to illnesses and regrets that neither of them had access to medical marijuana.

"That could have alleviated a lot of pain, especially for the older individual, who ended up passing away a lot faster than he thought he would," says Marie. 

Richard Messick tells a similar story.  

"I had some personal experience with some friends that weren't able to get medical marijuana from their doctors," says Messick. "They wouldn't sign off on it. I know that they were in some pain and it was hard."
 
But Brian Bedsworth says he's concerned that it will lead to increased marijuana misuse. 
 
"Some people may try to take advantage of it," says Bedsworth. "They might not have that serious of an illness and they might try to get it. They should try to verify that they have a serious illness."
 
The bill goes into effect immediately. 

Tags

Recommended for you