DOVER, De. - Governor John Carney signed six gun control measures on Thursday.
The bills range from a ban on assault-style weapons to an increase in the age to purchase most firearms to 21 years old.
Another bill holds gun manufacturers and dealers accountable for actions leading to gun violence.
"My role in this was getting both sides of the building together and just going down the list. Was there support for this bill, the next bill, the next bill?," he said
While the Governor was signing the bills, the sound of protesters outside of Legislative Hall could be heard.
One of them was Mitch Denham, President of Delaware Gun Rights.
Denham says the Governor should gear up for lawsuits.
"I guess what we're going to have to see them in court that's what it really comes down to. If you're taking guns out of the hands of people it's going to hurt more people than it helps," he said.
But Traci Murphy with the Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence says she could not have been more pleased with the steps Delaware took on Thursday.
"This is not a partisan issue. We had bipartisan support on almost of these policies. People really came together to get this done," she said.
In the weeks leading up to this bill signing, "Best Shot" co-owner Ron Hagan says he has seen more people coming in interested in purchasing firearms.
"We've probably sold more AR style firearms in the last three weeks than we would in three to five months because people are concerned about their ability to obtain these firearms," he said.