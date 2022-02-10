SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday Maryland governor Larry Hogan sent a letter to the state board of education asking to rescind its school mask requirement. Hogan cited Maryland's rapidly improving COVID metrics, including a positivity rate that's sitting at just over 5 percent. In the letter he said it is critical that Maryland moves toward normalcy for students and parents. Somerset County Superintendent Dr. John Gaddis says his district will go mask optional if the mask mandate is lifted.
“If the mask mandate ends, it ends and we will stay mask optional because we do have parents and staff who will want their child or staff members who will still want to wear the mask so it will not be required but if someone wants to still wear one they will be able to,” Gaddis said.
Some parents like Derrek Frantum think masks in schools should have been the parents choice from the beginning, but are happy to hear of governor Hogan's letter today.
“I think it's awesome, you shouldn't have to force anything on anybody. I believe it's people's choice whether you want to wear a mask or don't want to wear a mask, if you feel comfortable then don't wear one. People should be able to choose whether their kids wear a mask or not,” Frantum said.
But others, like former teacher Trenae Webster, say the mask is an important tool to keep kids and staff safe.
“I think I would be a little upset, just because teachers are on the front lines and they are the ones along with medical and fire and safety, they are at the top of the list, they are in the trenches with our kids,” Webster said.
The next Maryland State Board of Education meeting is later this month on February 22nd.