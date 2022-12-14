ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan welcomed faith leaders today from across the state to Government House to recognize the important role Maryland's faith-based and community-based institutions have played throughout the Hogan-Rutherford administration.
“Maryland’s faith leaders have helped our administration meet the challenges of this office through their leadership, and also through their prayers, which strengthened and sustained me through some very difficult moments,” said Governor Hogan. “Thank you for embodying the simple but important mission to love thy neighbor, and I ask that we continue to pray for the health and prosperity of all Marylanders.”
Throughout the Hogan-Rutherford administration, Maryland’s faith-based and community-based have always answered the call regardless of the circumstance to help serve communities across the state, including assisting with COVID-19 operations and bringing healing to communities in Baltimore City after the 2015 riots.
The Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives connects Marylanders to economic, volunteer, and human service opportunities through government, business, and nonprofit partners and conducts community affairs and engagement within the executive branch of Maryland government.