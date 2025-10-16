MILFORD, Del. – Governor Matt Meyer joined the Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA), developers, and community leaders Thursday to celebrate the start of a new affordable housing project in Milford and highlight the impact of the state’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program.
The new project, Mispillion Station II, will renovate 32 existing apartments and add 16 new units in Milford. It’s being developed by Severn Companies LLC and Searfoss Development LLC with help from a $547,000 LIHTC award and more than $5 million in additional funding. The developers also received a preliminary 2025 LIHTC award to preserve 40 more units as part of Mispillion Station III.
“Every unit of safe, affordable housing has the potential to change lives,” Governor Meyer said. “These credits don’t just build housing – they create jobs, attract investment, and keep homes affordable for working families.”
The celebration also highlighted the latest round of LIHTC allocations, announced in September, which will provide $3.4 million in tax credits to four projects across Delaware. Together, these developments will add 105 new affordable units and preserve 116 existing ones.
“The LIHTC program is one of our best tools to grow and preserve Delaware’s housing supply,” said DSHA Director Matthew J. Heckles. “Every dollar in tax credits helps raise private investment and support families who need quality, affordable homes.”
Other 2025 LIHTC projects include the Willows at Northstar in Lewes, bringing 46 new affordable apartments in a mixed-income community; and Georgetown Apartments I in Georgetown, which will preserve 76 affordable units with future renovations planned nearby.