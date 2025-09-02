WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware Governor Matt Meyer signed a package of nine education bills Tuesday aimed at strengthening Delaware school systems and providing universal free breakfast for Delaware students.
Among the bills Meyer signed on Tuesday, Sept. 2, was House Bill 91. Sponsored by Rep. Kim Williams and Sen. Jack Walsh, the bill aims to give free breakfast for all students in Delaware schools beginning in the 2026–2027 school year.
Senate Bill 81, sponsored by Sen. Tizzy Lockman and Rep. Williams, aims to give fair pay for teachers and specialists by making sure all qualifying educators can count past years of experience toward their salary, no matter when they were hired.
Senate Bill 91, sponsored by Sen. Laura Sturgeon and Rep. Cyndie Romer, aims for stronger protections against discrimination by requiring that schools receiving federal funding safeguard students, staff, and faculty from sex-based discrimination and harassment.
“As a former middle-school math teacher, I know firsthand how much it matters that every student feels supported and every educator has the resources they need,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “By expanding free meals, strengthening standards for school boards and educators, and making sure our schools are places where all students can thrive, these bills take meaningful steps toward a stronger and fairer education system for every Delaware family.”
With these new measures, Delaware leaders say they are working to make schools more supportive, fair, and safe for students, families, and educators statewide.