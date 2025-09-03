DELAWARE - Delaware Governor Matt Meyer signed a series of bills that are meant to strengthen housing protections and expand access to affordable homes.
Officials say Senate Bill 150 establishes the Affordable Rental Housing Program to provide loans that expand affordable housing for low- and moderate-income families, seniors, and people with disabilities.
They say Senate Bill 176 authorizes Sussex County to apply impact fees on new building permits to help fund the local share of school construction costs.
"As Sussex County continues to grow, our schools must keep pace," said Senate Republican Whip Brian Pettyjohn. "SB 176 provides the county with the same tool already available in New Castle and Kent, the ability to implement a modest impact fee on new construction to support the local share of school capital projects."
Officials say Senate Bill 40 subjects manufactured home community landlords with repeated violations to the Consumer Fraud Act and allows the attorney general to intervene.
"Housing is a human right. That's why we're cutting red tape, increasing protections for families in manufactured home communities and expanding the supply of affordable choices." said Governor Meyer.