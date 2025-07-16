DELAWARE - Governor Matt Meyer signed a broad package of energy and environmental legislation on Wednesday aimed at lowering utility costs, improving energy reliability, and protecting Delaware’s natural resources and wildlife.
According to the Governor's office, the legislative package includes 11 bills that will focus on energy reforms and environmental protections.
“Delawareans should be able to keep the lights on and breathe clean air no matter what zip code they live in,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “These laws take on rising energy costs, crack down on polluters, and protect the natural beauty that makes our state special. This is common-sense, people-first governance.”
The specific bills include the following:
Senate Bill 59 reforms utility rate-setting to prioritize prudent spending over unchecked cost recovery.
Senate Bill 60 prohibits use of customer funds for non-utility activities and limits excessive capital spending.
Senate Bill 61 requires transparency in Delaware’s participation in regional energy grid governance.
Senate Bill 175 ensures net-metering customers benefit from excess energy credits.
Senate Joint Resolution 3 directs a cost-benefit analysis and pilot program for energy storage systems in Delaware.
House Joint Resolution 3 calls for a comprehensive analysis of grid-enhancing technologies across all Delaware utilities.
House Substitute 1 for House Bill 50 establishes the Delaware Energy Fund to provide utility assistance to low- and moderate-income households.
House Substitute 2 for House Bill 116 allows for discounted utility rates for low-income residents.
House Bill 62 limits utility cutoffs at critical times and during extreme heat or cold weather.
House Bill 210 raises fines on commercial polluters and allocates more penalty revenue to impacted communities.
House Bill 189 and Senate Bill 148 call attention to two important animals in Delaware’s ecosystem. According to the Governor's office, the House bill designates the Red Knot as Delaware’s official migratory bird, and the Senate Bill designates the Blue Dasher as the official state dragonfly.