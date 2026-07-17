MARYLAND - Governor Moore announced Friday that the state of Maryland is under a Code Red air quality condition due to the wildfire smoke from the Canadian and Northern United States wildfires.
The Maryland Department of the Environment is warning Maryland residents to anticipate unhealthy air quality conditions through Saturday, July 18. The air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels on Friday and very unhealthy levels for western Maryland, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Moore warns residents to lower the time spent outdoors and avoid long periods of exposure to the current air quality.
Anyone with respiratory problems such as asthma or a heart condition should avoid any exposure altogether.
“For the health and safety of all Marylanders during the State’s Code Red Air Quality Condition, we are advising extra precaution, as we work in close coordination with the Maryland Department of the Environment and Maryland Department of Health to monitor the air quality both in Maryland and across the region,” said Gov. Moore. “At-risk populations should stay indoors and keep your windows closed to keep yourself safe. Please make sure to check in on your family, neighbors and loved ones.”
The MPH encourages people to follow the Air Quality Action Guide, which will include information on preventing the effects of polluted air.
For any further information on the air quality, visit the Maryland Department of the Environment website.