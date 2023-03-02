MD Cabinet Secretaries Sworn In

Courtesy: Maryland.gov

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Moore today delivered the oath of office in an historic swearing-in ceremony of the Moore-Miller Administration’s cabinet secretaries, marking the most diverse cabinet in the state’s history. Governor Moore was joined by Lt. Governor Aruna Miller for the ceremony. 

“This is a proud day for our administration as we keep our promise to all Marylanders, by ensuring that our government represents the people we serve,” said Governor Moore. “We have built a team of secretaries who are ready to lead and prepared to serve. I am honored to work with them to shape the future of this state and make this Maryland’s decade.”

Cabinet Secretaries Sworn In

  • Secretary Carmel Roques, Department of Aging

  • Secretary Kevin Atticks, Department of Agriculture

  • Secretary Tisha Edwards, Appointments

  • Secretary Helene Grady, Department of Budget and Management

  • Secretary Kevin Anderson, Department of Commerce

  • Secretary Russell Strickland, Department of Emergency Management

  • Secretary Serena McIlwain, Department of Environment

  • Secretary Atif Chaudhry, Department of General Services

  • Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott, Department of Health

  • Secretary Jake Day, Department of Housing and Community Development

  • Secretary Rafael Lopez, Department of Human Services

  • Secretary Katie Savage, Department of Information Technology

  • Secretary Vinny Schiraldi, Department of Juvenile Services

  • Secretary Portia Wu, Department of Labor

  • Secretary Josh Kurtz, Department of Natural Resources

  • Secretary Rebecca Flora, Department of Planning

  • Secretary Carolyn Scruggs, Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services

  • Secretary Paul Wiedefeld, Department of Transportation

  • Secretary Anthony Woods, Department of Veterans Affairs​