Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From 3 PM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&