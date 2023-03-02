ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Moore today delivered the oath of office in an historic swearing-in ceremony of the Moore-Miller Administration’s cabinet secretaries, marking the most diverse cabinet in the state’s history. Governor Moore was joined by Lt. Governor Aruna Miller for the ceremony.
“This is a proud day for our administration as we keep our promise to all Marylanders, by ensuring that our government represents the people we serve,” said Governor Moore. “We have built a team of secretaries who are ready to lead and prepared to serve. I am honored to work with them to shape the future of this state and make this Maryland’s decade.”
Cabinet Secretaries Sworn In:
Secretary Carmel Roques, Department of Aging
Secretary Kevin Atticks, Department of Agriculture
Secretary Tisha Edwards, Appointments
Secretary Helene Grady, Department of Budget and Management
Secretary Kevin Anderson, Department of Commerce
Secretary Russell Strickland, Department of Emergency Management
Secretary Serena McIlwain, Department of Environment
Secretary Atif Chaudhry, Department of General Services
Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott, Department of Health
Secretary Jake Day, Department of Housing and Community Development
Secretary Rafael Lopez, Department of Human Services
Secretary Katie Savage, Department of Information Technology
Secretary Vinny Schiraldi, Department of Juvenile Services
Secretary Portia Wu, Department of Labor
Secretary Josh Kurtz, Department of Natural Resources
Secretary Rebecca Flora, Department of Planning
Secretary Carolyn Scruggs, Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services
Secretary Paul Wiedefeld, Department of Transportation
Secretary Anthony Woods, Department of Veterans Affairs