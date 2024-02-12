CAMBRIDGE, Md. -- Governor Wes Moore emphasized the pressing issue of childhood poverty during his visit to Cambridge on Monday, shedding light on the stark realities faced by the community. To combat that very issue, Moore advocated for the ENOUGH Act, legislation proposed by lawmakers at the request of the governor.
Addressing members of the Cambridge community and local lawmakers on Monday morning, Governor Wes Moore presented some hard truths.
"The median household income in our state right now is $98,000, while in Cambridge, it is $44,000," said Moore. "Statewide, approximately 1 in 8 children live in poverty, but in Cambridge, that number rises to 1 in 2 children."
Highlighting the substantial increase in childhood poverty since 1999, from 22% to 50%, Moore introduced the "Enough Act" as a legislative initiative to empower communities in finding tailored solutions for their specific challenges.
"This legislation calls on community leaders to come together to create comprehensive plans on how to make their neighborhoods better, not waiting for state government to dictate what that means and what that looks like," Governor Moore explained during his address.
Senator Johnny Mautz, while welcoming efforts to combat poverty, acknowledged that the proposed "Enough Act" would not be the sole solution to the complex issue.
"The world won't change with one piece of legislation; it's one step at a time," said Mautz. "What the Governor is trying to do is direct the ship in a positive direction, so hopefully, that's what this legislation will do."
The proposed legislation aims to end childhood poverty in Maryland communities that need it the most. Moore envisions the state providing financial support to communities, allowing them the autonomy to determine where the allocated funds are best spent.
The bill did pass its first reading in the Senate and has been sent to the Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee. If it passes, it will go into effect on July 1st.