MARYLAND - In a landmark decision, Governor Wes Moore has signed an executive order issuing more than 175,000 pardons for marijuana convictions. This historic move will impact an estimated 100,000 Marylanders, forgiving misdemeanor convictions for marijuana possession and charges related to the use of drug paraphernalia. It marks one of the largest state-issued pardons in United States history.
Recreational cannabis was legalized in Maryland in 2023 following the approval of a constitutional amendment by voters in 2022. While the pardons will not result in the immediate release of any incarcerated individuals, they signify a significant shift in the state's approach to marijuana-related offenses. The Governor's order also directs the state corrections department to develop a process to indicate a pardon in an individual's criminal record, a task expected to take about 10 months to complete.
Today's decision will have far-reaching implications throughout the state, and opinions are divided on whether this move will be beneficial or detrimental to Maryland's future.
Monica Brooks from the Wicomico NAACP views the pardons as a long-overdue step that will benefit minority groups disproportionately affected by the former laws.
"Black individuals are four times more likely to have been arrested for marijuana than non-black individuals. There has been a clear disconnect in the number of people arrested in that space. I’m excited to see the opportunity for people to have a second chance," she stated.
Kevin Beauchamp, a former Maryland State Police officer, says it will have a positive impact on criminal justice but expresses concerns about the logistics of handling the massive number of record changes.
"There are still legal parameters regarding the amount of marijuana one can possess. Law enforcement is aligned with these regulations. I am a little concerned about how the criminal justice system will manage to clear 175,000 records digitally and process all those arrest records. It's a big number," Beauchamp commented.
Local Linda Emery firmly opposes the idea of retrospective pardons, particularly in the current climate of heightened crime concerns.
"These people broke the law when it was the law. They should still be held accountable for breaking the law at that time," Emery asserted.
Conversely, Christopher Stockly from Salisbury supports the move, advocating for those who have served their time and deserve a fresh start.
"Why not release people who were convicted, served their time, and made amends? They deserve to have a good life in society, have good jobs, and families. It’s a positive direction," Stockly argued.
The ACLU of Maryland has applauded Governor Moore's decision, but they urge the government to take further steps.
In a statement, they said in part, "We need to prioritize expunging possession with intent to distribute convictions and eliminate criminal penalties for these offenses."