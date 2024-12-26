SALISBURY, Md. — The Governors Challenge, a five-day high school basketball tournament, is underway on the Eastern Shore, drawing 140 teams and delivering a significant economic impact to the region.
Event organizers estimate the tournament will generate $3 million in economic activity, filling local hotels, restaurants, and shops during an otherwise slow week for tourism.
"We hear it year after year from hotels — this is a really tough week anywhere in the country for tourism and hotels," said Tournament Director James Simmons. "This event sells out the town for hotel rooms. There's over a thousand hotel room nights booked just from this event alone."
Teams and spectators are traveling from across the country, including the West Coast and Canada, to participate in or watch the competition.
Local fan Trevante Morris expressed his excitement about having such high-level basketball talent in his community.
"This is giving kids and family members another opportunity to get out and do things together," Morris said. "Being able to see kids you're going to see on ESPN in a few years — it feels good to see that in person."
Simmons emphasized that the Governors Challenge is the largest high school basketball tournament in the country, with even more growth this year following the postponement of the "Slam Dunk to the Beach" tournament.
"We've got quite a few of those high-level national schools that have wanted to join our event, and we've been able to accommodate a lot of them," Simmons said. "Hopefully, we see more fans through the turnstiles. That's always the goal — more butts in seats."
Games are being held at multiple venues, including the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne and Salisbury Christian School.
Beyond basketball, the Governors Challenge is also making a difference in the community. This year, organizers partnered with a local radio station for a toy drive, ensuring children in need had gifts to open during the holiday season.
"We have something for every single child that came today," Santa Claus himself told us. "If you look at their eyes, some of them didn't get anything for Christmas, but we're here now to show the joy, and we want to thank everyone who donated to this basketball tournament for this opportunity."
In addition to the toy drive, the tournament is also hosting a food drive, reinforcing its role as more than just an athletic event — but a pillar of community support.