DOVER, Del.- Recreational marijuana has become a burning issue in Delaware, with supporters coming out to advocate for bills passed in both chambers this week.
The Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network has taken to the streets to rally support for the cause, with Director Zoë Patchell focused on criminal justice reform.
"We are stopping searching and arresting people for conduct that is now legal in 21 states and Washington D.C., and those police interactions and arrests have lifelong collateral consequences," Patchell said.
Despite the network's efforts, Governor John Carney's intentions regarding the bill remain uncertain. He cited roadway safety concerns and "unintended consequences" as reasons for his reluctance to sign the bill.
"I worry about impaired driving whether it's alcohol or some sort of drug like marijuana, and particularly in that respect because we don't really have a good sobriety test yet for it - it's more subjective," Carney said.
Sen. Trey Paradee (D-Dover) disagrees with the governor's reasoning.
"We have drug recognition experts out on the road today that are able to determine if somebody's under the influence of any drug - the other states have proven that they can police it, and we are already policing it," Paradee said. "You know marijuana use is already here, it's what the people of Delaware want."
Patchell said she hopes Gov. Carney will "respect the will of the people, as well as the legislature that has passed this bill for the second time."
If Governor Carney again vetoes the bill, the legislature could vote whether to override that veto - something that hasn't been done in Delaware since 1977.