BALTIMORE - Drivers passing through Maryland toll roads have just two days left to take advantage of the E-ZPass grace period waiver.
In February, the Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved a nine-month customer assistance plan which offers a civil penalty grace period for video tolls.
Similar to the deferment of rent, mortgage, and other financial relief programs, the MDTA decided to pause escalating toll bills and civil penalties and deferred mailing out bills for months.
That customer assistant plan will end at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
If you currently have an unpaid video toll from the state of Maryland, you have until that deadline to pay the toll amount in full and have the civil penalties associated with that outstanding balance waived.
MTDA ceased referring outstanding toll bills to the Central Collection Unit and MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration temporarily.
The MTA will resume referrals of unpaid toll bills and civil penalties to CCU and MDOT MVA on Thursday, Dec. 1.
If you have unpaid video tolls and/or civil penalties, the MDTA will waive the civil penalties if your toll balance is paid in full between Feb. 24 and 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022. After the grace period ends, customers will remain responsible for all unpaid tolls and civil penalties and referrals will resume.
The goal of the grace period was to provide relief for E-ZPass customers drowning in penalties.
"We found that customers, at the time, needed more time to pay, said MDTA Executive Director Will Pines. "We created that nine month period to allow customers to stretch out their toll payments over time."
The customer assistance plan is not toll forgiveness or an elimination of tolls owed.
Drivers are responsible for payments of outstanding toll amounts.
MDTA officials are encouraging customers to go online and check their accounts to make sure all video toll payments are paid.
Customers with unpaid Video Tolls can pay by the following methods:
- Visit Find My Tolls and find tolls using the notice mailing number(s) or by checking all license plates.
- Mail the bottom portion of the notice(s) along with your check/money order (do not send cash) payable to: Maryland Transportation Authority P.O. Box 12853 Philadelphia, PA 19176-0853
- Use the automated call system 24/7 at 1-866-320-9995 (select Option 1 for Notice of Toll Due, then enter the mailing number on the notice when prompted).
- • Visit an in-person Customer Service Center.