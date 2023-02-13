BERLIN, Md. - The Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) plans to hold this year’s Annual Backyard Bird Count at Berlin’s Heron Park. It's scheduled for Monday, February 20th from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Bird experts Dr. Archer Larned and Kim Abplanalp from MCBP will be on site to lead the count. Birders from novice to specialist are welcome to participate. A variety of waterfowl, forest birds, and raptors may be spotted.
The Great Backyard Bird Count was created as an international community science project meant to help scientists better understand global bird populations. Participants are encouraged to collect data on wild birds and report their findings from February 17th-20th. It is a joint effort between the National Audubon Society, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, and Birds of Canada.
Anyone interested in being a part of the Heron Park event should register online here mdcoastalbays.org. More information on the Great Backyard Bird Count can also be found at birdcount.org.