GREENSBORO, Md. - Speeding has become a growing concern for residents in one Caroline County town, known as Greensboro, prompting action from local law enforcement.
The Greensboro Police Department plans to install speed cameras along a stretch of North Main Street, where the posted speed limit is 25 mph. But residents say many drivers routinely exceed it.
“It may say 25, but I guarantee you they're doing 50,” said Denise Sala, a Greensboro resident.
Police have notified the public that they’ve received approval to place two speed cameras in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Some residents support the move, saying it’s long overdue.
“I'm for it. I'd like to see them more than places just two. I'd like to see them all over town. I had small children. I never had to worry about them playing near the street or even in the street, because there wasn't that much traffic,” said Sala. “But since they put these developments in here, up there and over there, it's like the place has exploded and speeding everywhere.”
Others argue that cameras won’t be as effective as having more officers on patrol.
“I don't believe it's going to work. I believe that in this town, like a lot of towns around, we need more police officers. A police officer gets my attention when I see him sitting in a patrol car. That machine doesn't,” said Ronald Deel.
Police say the cameras will issue a $40 ticket to speeding drivers. Some residents hope that any revenue from the tickets will go toward other forms of speed control throughout the town.
“They probably can't put them on all the roads, but speed bumps—that would slow them down,” said resident Eddie Jones.
The cameras are set to go live on June 20. They will come at no cost to the police department, as the camera company will receive $16 from each ticket issued.
One camera will face north and the other south, both located on N. Main Street in Greensboro.