GREENSBORO, Md. - Last night’s Powerball jackpot of $1 billion may have gone to a Californian, but one person in Greensboro became a millionaire as well.
According to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission, a $1 million ticket was sold at the Greensboro Quick Shop in Caroline County last night, July 19th.
The Commission says Maryland had 98,557 winning tickets on Wednesday with payouts ranging from $4 to $1 million. Another million dollar ticket was sold in Clarksville, Maryland.
Winners have 182 days to claim their prizes according to the Commission, and prizes larger than $25,000 in Maryland must be redeemed by mail or at Lottery headquarters in Montgomery Park Business Center at 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore.
The Greensboro Quick Shop will reportedly earn a $2,500 bonus from the Lottery for selling the $1 million winning ticket.
Odds of winning the $1 billion jackpot were about 1 in 292 million.