GREENSBORO, MD - Kids in Greensboro are going head to head with police and town commissioners in an effort to build positive relationships with town leaders.
The initiative is part of a 13-week program aimed at fostering better connections between teenagers and local authorities. Organizers say the program not only keeps kids occupied but also sets them up to be teammates with officers both on and off the court.
The free program, held once a week at Greensboro Elementary, brings young people between the ages of 5 to 16 together to engage in various activities.
Seventh-grader Abby Beauchenin, one of the participants, believes the program is beneficial. "I think it helps because the officers give us words like respectful and help us be a better person and player," she said.
"We try to teach everybody respect. We teach them all life skills, so respect, sportsmanship, confidence, to name just a few," said organizer and coach Brandon Cunningham.
Cunningham emphasized the importance of providing activities for kids. "We got to have an outlook for these kids, something for these kids to do besides the street life. That's our goal," he said.
Greensboro Police Chief Lenox Trams echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of interaction between officers and the community. "I really love to have kids see that police officers aren't people who just give tickets or arrest people," he said.
Trams noted a positive change in how officers interact with the community off the court.
Nevaeh Irby, a ninth-grader, said the program has strengthened her connection with the town and its police force. "They seem more like there's more of a connection rather than just seeing them on TV and stuff like that. In person, it's definitely a different connection," she said.
The program is limited to around 120 kids, and sign-up for the following season will begin in October.