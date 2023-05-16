GREENWOOD, Del. - Delaware State Police and the Delaware State Fire Marshal are investigating an explosive house fire that occurred in Greenwood last night.
According to the Ellendale Fire Company, just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company, Ellendale Fire Company, Bridgeville Fire Company, and Georgetown Fire Company were all notified of a house fire with explosion and injuries on Hunters Cove Road. Firefighters arrived to find a single story home ablaze.
Multiple fire engines worked in tandem, and firefighters from Ellendale, Greenwood, Bridgeville, Georgetown, and Farmington reportedly remained on scene for several hours to contain the fire.
The fire is currently under active investigation.