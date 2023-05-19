GREENWOOD, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested Darren Gingerich, 52, of Greenwood, on a slew of charges including arson, rape, kidnapping, and sexual abuse of a child.
On May 15th, police were called on a report that Gingerich had threatened an 18-year-old woman the previous day. The woman told police that Gingerich had forced her to leave an event early, then took the victim’s phone and drove her to an isolated location. There, Gingerich allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and threatened to kill her when she attempted to leave the car. Gingerich reportedly took the woman home eventually.
While the victim was at the troop station to report the incident, police were dispatched to Gingerich’s home on Hunters Cove Road for a house fire. Through investigation the Delaware State Fire Marshal discovered Gingerich had intentionally set the blaze and had been taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, according to police.
On May 16th, the Criminal Investigations Unit searched the home and reportedly recovered numerous guns. Gingerich was later released from the hospital that day and taken to the police and charged with the following:
Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Kidnapping Second Degree (Felony)
Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
Terroristic Threatening
Malicious Interference with Emergency Communications
The State Fire Marshal also charged him with Second Degree Arson and he was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $97,200 cash bond.
Continuing investigation into Gingerich’s past with the 18-year-old victim revealed that he allegedly had sexually and physically abused her since she was 8 years old. Gingerich was then additionally charged with the following:
Rape Second Degree (Felony) – 3 counts
Attempted Rape Second Degree (Felony)
Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child (Felony)
Unlawful Sexual Contact First Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
Providing Obscenity Material to a Juvenile (Felony)
Unlawful Sexual Contact Second Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Person of Trust Second Degree (Felony)
Still incarcerated at Sussex Correctional Institution, another $361,600 was added to Gingerich’s cash bond.
The various incidents involving Gingerich are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Mitchell at 302-752-3794. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.