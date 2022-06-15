MILFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested a 27-year-old Greenwood man on DUI, weapon, and drug charges following a Tuesday evening traffic stop in Milford.
Police said that at around 8 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the area of southbound Bay Road, south of Milford Neck Road, observed a green and black Harley-Davidson Touring motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. The trooper began following the motorcycle and reportedly observed additional moving violations as it entered the town of Milford.
A traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of the M&T Bank, located at 673 North Dupont Boulevard. Police said that when the trooper approached the motorcycle, the operator began fleeing on foot. The trooper gave chase and the operator, identified as William Case, was taken into custody after a stun gun deployment and utilization of a DSP canine. A search of Case led to the discovery of approximately 0.40 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded untraceable 9-millimeter handgun, according to police.
Case was wearing Pagan outlaw motorcycle club attire and displayed signs of impairment, police said. Computer checks of Case revealed that he has two prior convictions for DUI. Case was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the canine apprehension. Upon his release he was transported to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of an Untraceable Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Illegal Gang Participation (Felony)
- 3rd Offense Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Numerous traffic offenses
Case was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #7 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $70,211 cash bond.