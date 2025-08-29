GREENWOOD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Friday morning.
Troopers say the crash happened about 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 29, when a gray Kawasaki ZX6 was traveling westbound on Beach Highway, west of Webb Farm Road. Investigators say the rider was speeding when he entered the eastbound lane to pass two vehicles.
As the motorcycle returned to the westbound lane, police say the rider lost control and began to skid. The motorcycle went off the roadway and struck a utility pole, ejecting the rider.
Police say the 39-year-old man from Dover died at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.
The roadway was closed for about five hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate.