GREENWOOD, Del. - The Town of Greenwood says September testing found no detectable pesticides or herbicides in its municipal drinking water following news of surface water contamination nearby.
In a Nov. 23 update, Greenwood officials said there has been no confirmed impact to the municipal water system from the contamination as state and federal officials investigate pesticide detections near Chorman Airport. The town said its previous tests were conducted Sept. 28.
According to the town, the Delaware Office of Drinking Water is scheduled to test the town’s water again on Nov. 30. Greenwood officials say they will share the new results once they are available.
Town officials also said they were disappointed to learn about the investigation through local media and said state agencies had not notified them directly. The town says it has since been in contact with the Delaware Office of Drinking Water about potential risks to the municipal supply.
Investigators detected pesticides in surface water near the airport, northwest of Greenwood, and are evaluating whether nearby private drinking water wells have been affected. The state is advising people who rely on private wells within five miles of the airport to consider using another water source for drinking and cooking while the investigation continues.
Residents with questions about the investigation or private well testing can call 1-866-408-1899 toll-free or 302-672-6100 locally. Call center hours are as follows:
Monday, Nov. 23
Noon to 4 p.m.
Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 24–25
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 26
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 27
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.