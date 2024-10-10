Supporters of the project, including county and airport officials, say it will lead to economic growth throughout Wicomico County and across the Eastern Shore. U.S. Senator Ben Cardin announced that $18.5 million in federal funding had been secured for the project.
Salisbury Regional Airport currently handles dozens of commercial flights each week. However, with the runway extension, Airport Manager Tony Rudy said larger planes will soon be able to land at the airport.
“Just picture in probably less than two years' time, about a year and a half time, right where you're standing now is going to be the threshold of the new runway," Rudy said. "It’s a long way from where we are, and this is going to be a great opportunity for us going forward.”
The runway will increase from its current 6,400 feet to 7,600 feet, nearly a 20% expansion. Piedmont Airlines, the airport's sole commercial carrier, supports the project. CEO Eric Morgan explained that the current runway length has presented challenges.
"Because of the length of the runway today, we are often restricted in how many customers we can take,” Morgan said. “With this extension, we'll be able to carry a full load of customers under all weather conditions.”
Morgan emphasized that a growing airport means a growing economy.
“Investments in the airport infrastructure are an investment in the community as a whole," he said. "It’s good for us as a business, but more importantly, it’s good for the communities that we serve.”
The runway extension project, which has been years in the making, is expected to be completed in the next 18 to 24 months. However, officials did not comment on the previously announced second commercial carrier at Salisbury Airport.
In addition to the runway extension, state and county leaders celebrated another milestone at Salisbury Airport. Governor Wes Moore toured the new airplane mechanic training program, which is nearing completion. The program, funded by more than $3 million from the state, will offer University of Maryland Eastern Shore students hands-on experience in aircraft maintenance.
Senator Chris Van Hollen said the program would create high-paying job opportunities for Eastern Shore students and others. The hope is that having mechanics on site will encourage airlines and other companies to establish a presence at Salisbury Airport.