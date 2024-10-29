FELTON, DE- A new affordable housing complex broke ground today along Route 13, marking a significant step in addressing Delaware’s pressing housing shortage. The development, known as Reese Apartments, will provide 48 affordable units, offering essential support to local residents in need.
Set to open in Felton, Delaware, by spring 2026, Reese Apartments will cater to people in need of affordable housing, providing newly constructed units aimed at alleviating Delaware’s housing crisis.
This initiative follows a 2023 assessment by the Delaware State Housing Authority, which highlighted the urgent demand for affordable housing across the state.
Danielle Smith, president of Carson Development, emphasized the importance of this project.
“There is a critical shortage of affordable housing in our state, and this area has been identified as an opportunity to create 48 new units."
The housing assessment revealed that although the affordable housing crisis affects the entire state, Kent County has been identified as one of the areas most in need of additional affordable housing options.
Cynthia Karnai, with the Delaware State Housing Authority, stated that this project coming to Felton is vital for both the community and Kent County as a whole.
“Kent County—there is such a need for affordable housing—this is where our workforce lives, this is where our senior citizens come and live—and others who need that affordable rent."
Karnai emphasized the importance of providing these services to families, noting that having affordable housing options available means more than just putting a roof over their heads.
“Families have a great lifestyle and can have help as a part of that lifestyle—so having all those amenities available to any housing development—but particularly housing that serves the affordable housing market is so essential.”
Construction is expected to take around 18 months, with the developers planning for families to begin moving in by spring 2026.
The new complex represents an essential step in supporting local families, seniors, and the workforce, setting a foundation for further efforts to address Delaware’s affordable housing needs.