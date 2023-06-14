HARRINGTON, Del.- Expanding Kent County's library landscape, state and county officials broke ground on the long-awaited Harrington Public Library Wednesday.
This marks the birth of a visionary project that has been nearly a decade in the making.
The new library is set to make its home on Little Mastens Corner Road in Harrington.
The Harrington Public Library on East Center Street is the last public library in Delaware that does not operate out of a dedicated building.
Renderings placed throughout the groundbreaking ceremony promised a significant upgrade from the current facility: an old funeral home.
"Talk about resurrecting the dead to something that is a magnificent life point," said Harrington Mayor, Duane Bivans. "We are just ecstatic about the possibilities."
Delaware Gov. John Carney and First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney were also there.
Quillen Carney said the large turnout at the ceremony reflects the pivotal role libraries play in fostering community connections.
"Libraries have become much more than what they used to be and they really are evolving," she said. "Libraries as centers of communities and as sparks for building community, that's really what a 21st century library is all about."
On Tuesday, June 13 the Kent County Levy Court approved library tax districts throughout the county.
"Now, each public library has its own dedicated source of funding for operational uses going forward," shared 5th District Commissioner Jody Sweeney.
According to Sweeney, a tax of 3.3 cents per $100 in assessed value will be applied to those living in the dedicated library tax districts. The new Harrington Public Library will be funded by tax dollars provided by those living in the Lake Forest School District.
The price tag for construction on the new library is about $12 million. It will be paid for through state bonds and federal ARPA funds.