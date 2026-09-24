MILFORD, Del. - As Milford continues to grow, city leaders are taking another look at safety along a busy corridor connecting businesses, neighborhoods and downtown to Route 113.
The city is raising concerns about pedestrian traffic along Route 14, Northeast Front Street and Rehoboth Boulevard, where drivers, pedestrians and commercial vehicles share the road.
Mayor Todd Culotta says pedestrian safety is a particular concern, especially for residents who need to cross the corridor to reach businesses and services.
"It's pedestrian traffic coming across the highway and you know, the safety of getting from one side to the other," Culotta said.
The city is considering ways to improve pedestrian safety, including potentially adding more crosswalks.
Culotta says Milford can make recommendations, but Route 14 and Rehoboth Boulevard are state-maintained roads, meaning the city must work with DelDOT on changes.
"We can make recommendations, but we have to work with the state to manage those roads," Culotta said.
Businesses along the corridor are also noticing the increase in traffic.
Jenise Perez and her family own two businesses along Route 14. She says speeding has become a concern, particularly during times when traffic is lighter.
"As we've seen the traffic increase lately, we do see a number of speeders go by," Perez said.
Perez says pedestrians don't always use designated walkways and crosswalks, creating additional safety concerns.
She says additional signs, stop signs and traffic lights could help slow traffic and make the area safer.
"They definitely would lend to the safety of pedestrians and of travelers along this road," Perez said.
Culotta says more people are also walking to businesses and jobs along the corridor, including workers who may rely on public transportation.
He says the city wants residents to be able to safely cross the road to access goods and services as Milford continues to grow.
Milford officials say they plan to continue working with DelDOT on possible improvements along the corridor.