Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...One foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester and Wicomico Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/04 AM 3.4 1.3 0.8 1-2 MINOR 17/04 PM 2.6 0.5 0.6 1 NONE 18/05 AM 2.8 0.7 0.3 2-3 NONE 18/06 PM 1.9 -0.2 -0.2 2-3 NONE 19/06 AM 2.2 0.1 -0.2 2 NONE 19/07 PM 1.9 -0.2 -0.2 1-2 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/07 AM 3.4 1.4 1.0 1 NONE 17/07 PM 2.5 0.5 0.8 1 NONE 18/08 AM 2.9 0.9 0.6 2-3 NONE 18/09 PM 1.7 -0.3 -0.1 1 NONE 19/09 AM 2.2 0.2 0.0 1-2 NONE 19/10 PM 1.7 -0.3 -0.1 1 NONE &&