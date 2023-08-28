ELLENDALE, Del.-The Ellendale Police Department investigating the discovery of a gun in the Ingram Village development.
Police say a 9mm pistol was discovered along the roadway of South Lee Avenue by 14 year-old who picked up the gun and accidentally fired the weapon. Police say the teen dropped the gun and ran home.
Anyone with information can contact the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800- Tip-3333 or the Ellendale Police Department at 302-422-3584. All information received will remain confidential.