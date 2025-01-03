DOVER, DE - The Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) has announced testing of a broiler flock in Kent County has resulted in the presumptive detection of H5 Avian Influenza, or bird flu.
A highly contagious airborne respiratory virus, bird flu spreads quickly among both poultry, such as chickens, ducks and turkeys, and some wild species such as geese, shorebirds, and birds of prey. On December 28, Delaware officials announced a flock of wild snow geese had presumptively tested positive for the virus in Sussex County.
The DDA said on January 3 that additional samples from the Kent County flock have been sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory for confirmation.
Officials say the property the birds were kept has been quarantined and the flock is being euthanized to prevent the spread of disease. None of the affected birds will enter the food system, according to the DDA.
Poultry owners and producers were advised to follow these steps to minimize the chances of their flocks contracting the virus:
-Limit, monitor, and record any movement of people, vehicles, or animals on or off your farm.
-Permit only essential workers and vehicles to enter the farm to limit the chances of bringing the virus from an outside source.
-Avoid visiting other poultry farms and any unnecessary travel off the farm.
-Disinfect equipment, vehicles, footwear, and other items that come into contact with flocks.
-Keep your flock away from wild or migratory birds, especially waterfowl.
-Isolate any ill animals and contact your veterinarian.
Those who notice any signs of disease, especially bird flu, are asked to contact the Delaware Poultry Health Hotline at poultry.health@delaware.gov or call 302-698-4507.