Habitat Choptank breaks ground on new affordable homes

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Habitat Choptank is moving forward with a new affordable housing neighborhood in Cambridge aimed at addressing the city’s housing shortage.
The project, which will be called Cardin Way, will include twelve homes on Camper Street built on land that was previously undeveloped. Infrastructure work is nearly complete, and construction has begun on the first four homes, with additional homes expected to break ground as funding becomes available.
Scott Baynard of Habitat Choptank explained the groundwork.
“We've put in the sewer lines, the water lines, the power lines and the curbing and gutters,” Baynard said.
The homes are being built strictly for homeownership, rather than rental use. Jim Thomas, Habitat Choptank’s project manager, explained that the homes are designed to blend with the character of the surrounding neighborhood.
“What it means to the community is affordable housing,” Thomas said. “Every one of these homes is going to look completely different. They're all – every one's going to be a different color. It's going to have a different style. So we don't, you know, we're not just stamping out habitat homes.”
JoAnn Hansen, CEO of Habitat Choptank, explained that the organization’s approach is meant to give homeowners a sense of accomplishment in building alongside future neighbors.
“It makes a difference in the lives of every family and every child,” Hansen told WBOC. “And then in terms of the broader community, just the sense of ownership and pride that you start to feel, both from people who will live in these houses, as well as people who will live around them.”
Habitat Choptank says the neighborhood will serve low-income families. Many homeowners contribute sweat equity in place of a down payment and complete education courses on budgeting, home maintenance, and community engagement.
Organization leaders say they are confident they will have the funding to finish the homes, but the speed of construction depends on available funds and volunteer support.