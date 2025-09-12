WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County is giving back to a local U.S. Army Veteran. On Friday, volunteers will be fixing the back deck of Mr. Nicolas Grant's home.
Every year, Habitat for Humanity participates in their 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance, internationally. This year marks the third year that the non-profit's Wicomico partners are participating.
Earlier this week, volunteers from Habitat for Humanity began cleaning up the outside of Mr. Grant's home. On Friday, they will finish the work by fixing his home's back deck, which is filled with holes. We spoke with Mr. Grant ahead of Friday's big renovations and he says he is very grateful for their help
"I'm glad that they do support of service members because we go and we do a lot for our country," said Grant. "It shows that they're not just doing it for nothing, you know. They care for this country or any country and give back to them."
We will provide updates here later after talking with volunteers at Friday's event.
For more information on how to volunteer for future Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County events, click here.